Ngakoue recorded four tackles and a sack in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers.

With the Packers attempting just 27 passes and most of those being for short yardage, there were few opportunities for the Bears to get sacks, and Ngakoue was the only Chicago player to record one. The veteran posted 9.5 and 10 sacks in each of the last two seasons, and as Chicago's lead pass rusher, he could flirt with similar numbers this season.