Ngakoue (neck) signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Bears on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ngakoue has posted at least eight sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons, so he should bolster a Bears pass rush that mustered a league-low 20 sacks in 2022. His pedestrian performance in run defense, as well as uncertainty over the status of the neck injury that cut his 2022 season short, had kept Ngakoue available in free agency up to this point, but he'll have nearly all of training camp to get up to speed with Chicago.