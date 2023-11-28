Ngakoue exited Monday's game against Minnesota due to cramps and is questionable to return.
Ngakoue departed in the second half of a close contest. Prior to his exit, he recorded one assisted tackle. If Ngakoue doesn't return, he's unlikely to miss additional time given the nature of the issue and the fact that Chicago has a Week 13 bye.
More News
-
Bears' Yannick Ngakoue: Third sack of season•
-
Bears' Yannick Ngakoue: Manages full practice Thursday•
-
Bears' Yannick Ngakoue: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Yannick Ngakoue: Back in sack column•
-
Bears' Yannick Ngakoue: Collects first sack with Chicago•
-
Bears' Yannick Ngakoue: Joining Bears on one-year deal•