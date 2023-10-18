Ngakoue (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Ngakoue played a season-low 40 defensive snaps in Week 6 versus Minnesota, and that he's dealing with a back injury might help to explain why. He'll get two more chances to practice in full this week before Sunday's game versus Las Vegas.
