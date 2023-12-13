Ngakoue suffered a broken ankle and will be out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Matt Eberflus, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Ngakoue presumably suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Lions, but that isn't made clear in the report. The 28-year-old's season will come to a close with 13 games played, 22 tackles (13 solo) and four sacks recorded. Rasheem Green, DeMarcus Walker and Dominique Robinson will all be candidates to receive an uptick in work for the final weeks of the Bears' season.