Ngakoue recorded three tackles and a sack in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Ngakoue broke a streak in which he failed to tally sack in four games. It's possible that with recently-acquired Montez Sweat playing across from him, Ngakoue could see elevated sack totals down the stretch.
