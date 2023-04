The Bears selected Pickens in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

Pickens (6-foot-4, 291 pounds) is big by defensive end standards but light compared to most tackles, making him a bit of a tweener who might fit best in odd-numbered fronts. Pickens' production was lacking at South Carolina otherwise, but his 4.89 40-yard dash and 116-inch broad jump indicate uncommon disruptive potential for one-gap tasks.