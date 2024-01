Pickens posted two tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After being selected in the third round of the 2023 draft, Pickens was a rotational player who was on the field for 251 snaps in 17 games. On the season, the defensive tackle recorded 20 tackles and a forced fumble. If his snap share increases he could emerge as a solid interior lineman in IDP leagues. Pickens is signed with the Bears through 2026.