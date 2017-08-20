Play

Bears' Zach Miller: Catches two passes in Saturday victory

Miller caught two of his three targets for 17 yards Saturday against the Cardinals.

Miller played with a starting offense and caught both of his passes from Mike Glennon. Since he's proven to be healthy this preseason, he has the inside track to start the season as the team's primary receiving tight end.

