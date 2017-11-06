Bears' Zach Miller: Cleared to return to Chicago

Miller was discharged from a New Orleans hospital Monday and cleared to fly back to the Chicago area, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Miller required emergency vascular surgery to repair a torn artery in his left leg after dislocating his knee in the Bears' Oct. 29 loss to the Saints, with doctors holding him in New Orleans the past week to oversee his healing. With the procedure deemed successful, Miller will be able to return home, where he'll continue to receive additional medical care. It's expected that Miller will need more surgeries to address torn ligaments in his leg, making it more likely than not that the 33-year-old's career is over.