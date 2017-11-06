Bears' Zach Miller: Cleared to return to Chicago
Miller was discharged from a New Orleans hospital Monday and cleared to fly back to the Chicago area, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Miller required emergency vascular surgery to repair a torn artery in his left leg after dislocating his knee in the Bears' Oct. 29 loss to the Saints, with doctors holding him in New Orleans the past week to oversee his healing. With the procedure deemed successful, Miller will be able to return home, where he'll continue to receive additional medical care. It's expected that Miller will need more surgeries to address torn ligaments in his leg, making it more likely than not that the 33-year-old's career is over.
More News
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Vascular surgery deemed successful•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: On tap for follow-up MRI•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Receiving surgery to address artery damage•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Dislocates knee Sunday•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Injures left leg Sunday•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Two catches in win•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...