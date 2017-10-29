Bears' Zach Miller: Dislocates knee Sunday

Miller dislocated his left knee during Sunday's 20-12 loss at New Orleans, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Miller suffered the injury at the tail end of what was called a touchdown catch on the field. While the Bears medical staff was stabilizing his leg with an air cast, though, it was determined he didn't complete the process of the catch. Miller has been taken to a New Orleans-area hospital, where it may be determined that surgery is necessary right away. Moving forward, the Bears will rely on Dion Sims, Daniel Brown and Adam Shaheen to hold down the fort at tight end.