Bears' Zach Miller: Dislocates knee Sunday
Miller dislocated his left knee during Sunday's 20-12 loss at New Orleans, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Miller suffered the injury at the tail end of what was called a touchdown catch on the field. While the Bears medical staff was stabilizing his leg with an air cast, though, it was determined he didn't complete the process of the catch. Miller has been taken to a New Orleans-area hospital, where it may be determined that surgery is necessary right away. Moving forward, the Bears will rely on Dion Sims, Daniel Brown and Adam Shaheen to hold down the fort at tight end.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...