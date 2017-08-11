Play

Bears' Zach Miller: Gets start in preseason opener

Miller was targeted twice, but failed to record a catch, Thursday against the Broncos.

Miller operated as the first-string receiving tight end while Dion Sims was the primary blocker when the team lined up multiple tight ends. Assuming he stays healthy throughout the remainder of the preseason, he'll most likely open the season as the main pass catcher at his position.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories