Bears' Zach Miller: Getting close to running
Miller (knee) believes that he's close to gaining clearance to run again, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
After Miller dislocated his left knee on Oct. 29 of last year, there was worry that he may have to have his leg amputated. Nine surgeries and a year of rehab later, he has thoughts of taking a step doctors didn't think was possible. What may not be possible is a return to football for the 34-year-old tight end, but considering where he currently stands in his recovery Miller may got over that hurdle as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8