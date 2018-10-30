Bears' Zach Miller: Getting close to running

Miller (knee) believes that he's close to gaining clearance to run again, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

After Miller dislocated his left knee on Oct. 29 of last year, there was worry that he may have to have his leg amputated. Nine surgeries and a year of rehab later, he has thoughts of taking a step doctors didn't think was possible. What may not be possible is a return to football for the 34-year-old tight end, but considering where he currently stands in his recovery Miller may got over that hurdle as well.

