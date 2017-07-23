Bears' Zach Miller: Health to be factor in determining roster spot

Miller's (foot) roster spot will be entirely dependent upon his recovery from his recovery from the injury he suffered last season, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears have plenty of options to replace Miller, should he be unable to return to full health. Not only does the team return Daniel Brown and Ben Braunecker, but they added Dion Sims in free agency before spending a second-round draft pick on Adam Shaheen. However, should Miller prove to be healthy, he should remain as the preferred option as Chicago's pas-catching tight end this season.