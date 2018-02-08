Bears' Zach Miller: Holding out hope
Miller (knee) said he hopes to play football again, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller also said his knee is now "stable" after undergoing nine surgeries on his left leg in the last three months, which included a procedure to repair his PCL and LCL in addition to the ruptured popliteal artery that prevented blood from reaching his lower leg. However, there's no guarantee he'll ever return to the field again, let alone for the 2018 season. Miller's currently waiting for his knee to "heal enough to start rehabilitation" and is without any sort of timeline for recovery.
