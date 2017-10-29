Bears' Zach Miller: Injures left leg Sunday
Miller has been ruled out of Sunday's game at New Orleans due to a left leg injury.
The injury wasn't for the faint of heart, as Miller's left leg bent the wrong way after attempting to corral a pass in the end zone. Initially, it was ruled a catch, but while the Bears' medical staff was tending to the tight end, the touchdown was overturned. He was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg, suggesting a lengthy absence is in store.
