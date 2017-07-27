Bears' Zach Miller: Limited in Wednesday practice
Miller (foot) put in a limited practice Wednesday, Rich Campbell on Twitter reports.
The great news is that Miller was on the field, but he's likely being worked back into the mix until he's fully ready to participate. He'll be an important player to watch as camp continues, as he'll have a great chance to be the Bears primary receiving tight end with a healthy and productive camp.
