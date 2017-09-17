Bears' Zach Miller: Makes six grabs in Sunday loss
Miller caught six passes for 42 yards in Sunday's 29-7 loss of the Buccaneers.
Miller was extremely quiet in the first half, but while the Bears were playing with a huge deficit after halftime, he was able to pile up a number of short receptions to give him a decent fantasy performance. With Chicago lacking weapons at wide receiver, he'll continue to see plenty of targets as one of the most reliable options in the team's passing attack.
