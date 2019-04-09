Bears' Zach Miller: May announce retirement soon

Miler (knee) expects to make a decision about his football future soon, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Miller suffered a career-threatening injury in October 2017, requiring nine surgeries after a dislocated kneecap ruptured an artery in his left leg. A return to the NFL has never been likely, but it seems he's at least considering the possibility. The 34-year-old tight end is under contract with the Bears through 2019.

