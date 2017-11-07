Bears' Zach Miller: Officially moves to IR

The Bears placed Miller (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller's move to IR is merely formality after the tight end suffered a likely career-ending injury in the Bears' last game Oct. 29 against the Saints. While the vascular surgery Miller required to preserve his left leg was successful and he was cleared to head back to Chicago earlier this week, he's still set to undergo additional surgeries to repair the ligaments in his leg. The Bears signed fellow tight end Ben Braunecker from their practice squad to take Miller's spot on the 53-man roster.