Bears' Zach Miller: On tap for follow-up MRI

Miller is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to evaluate the blood flow and anatomy of his injured left leg, which required vascular surgery following his departure from Sunday's loss to the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Miller suffered a severe dislocation of his left knee after he landed awkwardly on the leg while snagging a touchdown pass that was later overturned upon further review. He was later diagnosed with arterial damage to his leg, necessitating an emergency operation in New Orleans to preserve the limb. It remains to be seen if the procedure was successful, but the MRI should shed more light on that front.