Bears' Zach Miller: On tap for follow-up MRI
Miller is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to evaluate the blood flow and anatomy of his injured left leg, which required vascular surgery following his departure from Sunday's loss to the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Miller suffered a severe dislocation of his left knee after he landed awkwardly on the leg while snagging a touchdown pass that was later overturned upon further review. He was later diagnosed with arterial damage to his leg, necessitating an emergency operation in New Orleans to preserve the limb. It remains to be seen if the procedure was successful, but the MRI should shed more light on that front.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...