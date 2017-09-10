Bears' Zach Miller: Posts 39 yards in Sunday defeat

Miller caught four passes for 39 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Miller ended up seeing six targets, which was good for second on the team, and with Mike Glennon throwing for just 125 yards on the day, he was also second on the team in receiving yardage. If Kevin White (collarbone) is forced to miss time, Miller could see an increase in his weekly target share, which could give him upside as a low-end starting option at tight end.