Bears' Zach Miller: Practicing Wednesday

Miller (foot) is participating in the Bears first official practice of training camp, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Beat writers have made it clear that Miller's roster spot could be dependent upon his ability to be healthy during camp, and this is a great first step for the veteran. With a productive and healthy camp, he should open the season as the primary receiving tight end for the Bears.

