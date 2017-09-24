Bears' Zach Miller: Quiet in Sunday victory

Miller caught one pass for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Steelers.

With the Bears playing in a close game throughout, they took the air out of the ball as much as possible, which explains why Miller was targeted just three times. He'll have value as a borderline starting fantasy option in games that the team is expected to throw the ball often, but when Chicago can rely upon their defense and rushing attack, that'll be their first priority.