Bears' Zach Miller: Receiving surgery to address artery damage
Miller, who dislocated his left knee in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints, underwent urgent vascular surgery following the contest to address artery damage, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Miller's injury certainly looked to be a season-ending one given the gruesome way in which the leg bent on an unsuccessful touchdown catch in the third quarter, but Mortensen relays that the tight end's situation is even "more significant" than initially believed. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miller's knee was dislocated so far out of its normal position that he tore an artery, which required vascular surgeons to preside over his operation. At this point, doctors are hopeful to preserve Miller's leg first and foremost rather than merely allowing him to continue his playing career. The 33-year-old has hauled in 20 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in eight games on the season.
