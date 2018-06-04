Bears' Zach Miller: Rejoins Chicago on one-year deal

Miller (knee) agreed Monday with the Bears on a one-year, $458,000 contract, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's more likely than not that Miller's NFL career is over after he ruptured an artery in his left leg Oct. 29 that required nine different emergency surgeries and an extended hospital stay, but the Bears at least appear prepared to give the tight end an opportunity to prove he's still capable of playing. Miller, who resumed walking without the aid of crutches in March, said his left knee is stable, but he's still working to rebuild muscle and may have been robbed of some athleticism as a result of the procedures. He'll likely open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and shift to injured reserve if he fails to demonstrate substantial progress prior to the start of the season.