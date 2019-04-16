Bears' Zach Miller: Retires from NFL

Miller (knee) announced his retirement from football Tuesday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Miller required nine surgeries after his devastating October 2017 injury, nearly losing his left leg after a dislocated kneecap ruptured an artery. Doctors were able to save the leg and help him walk again, but a return to football was too much to ask. The 34-year-old tight end retires with 146 catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 66 NFL games, highlighted by back-to-back seasons with more than 400 yards in 2015 and 2016.

