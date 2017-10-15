Bears' Zach Miller: Scores for second consecutive week
Miller caught two of three targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win at Baltimore.
Miller gained just four yards on two targets from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but caught a 21-yard touchdown pass thrown by running back Tarik Cohen. The veteran tight end has found pay dirt in consecutive weeks while emerging as the most reliable weapon in Chicago's underwhelming passing game.
