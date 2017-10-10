Play

Bears' Zach Miller: Scores in defeat

Miller caught three of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Vikings.

Miller scored Chicago's lone offensive touchdown of the evening, catching a tipped 20-yard toss to give Mitchell Trubisky his first career touchdown pass. Miller also led the Bears in targets in Trubisky's debut, which bodes well for his stock as the team prepares for Sunday's trip to Baltimore.

