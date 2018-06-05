Bears' Zach Miller: Season officially over
Miller (knee) was placed on the Reserve/PUP list on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
By being placed on the Reserve/PUP list, Miller's season is officially over, but the Bears reportedly knew that the tight end would be unable to play when they re-signed him Monday. In fact, it's possible that Miller may never be able to play in the NFL ever again after rupturing an artery in his left leg last season. Miller will ultimately revert to injured reserve once the regular season is underway.
