Bears' Zach Miller: Team-long 29-yard reception Thursday
Miller brought in both of his targets for 45 yards in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers.
The veteran tight end notched the longest reception of the night for a sluggish Bears offense, a catch that also served as a personal best in that category over the first four games. Miller's two targets were a low-water mark, however, as he was No. 2 receiver Deonte Thompson play a much larger role than usual with a team-leading nine targets. The 32-year-old Miller figures to remain an important component of the offense throughout the season barring injury, but it remains to be seen how much the turmoil behind center will affect his overall fantasy value. He'll look to boost his numbers in Week 5 against the division-rival Vikings.
More News
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Quiet in Sunday victory•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Makes six grabs in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Posts 39 yards in Sunday defeat•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Nine receiving yards Sunday•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Catches two passes in Saturday victory•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Gets start in preseason opener•
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.