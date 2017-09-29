Bears' Zach Miller: Team-long 29-yard reception Thursday

Miller brought in both of his targets for 45 yards in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers.

The veteran tight end notched the longest reception of the night for a sluggish Bears offense, a catch that also served as a personal best in that category over the first four games. Miller's two targets were a low-water mark, however, as he was No. 2 receiver Deonte Thompson play a much larger role than usual with a team-leading nine targets. The 32-year-old Miller figures to remain an important component of the offense throughout the season barring injury, but it remains to be seen how much the turmoil behind center will affect his overall fantasy value. He'll look to boost his numbers in Week 5 against the division-rival Vikings.