Bears' Zach Miller: Two catches in win
Miller caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Panthers.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw only seven passes, with Miller and Tarik Cohen combining for six of those targets. With Chicago riding a play-making defense that scored two touchdowns today and the running game, Miller simply isn't seeing enough volume to be viewed as anything more than a touchdown-dependent plug-in.
More News
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Scores for second consecutive week•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Scores in defeat•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Team-long 29-yard reception Thursday•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Quiet in Sunday victory•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Makes six grabs in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Zach Miller: Posts 39 yards in Sunday defeat•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...