Bears' Zach Miller: Two catches in win

Miller caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Panthers.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw only seven passes, with Miller and Tarik Cohen combining for six of those targets. With Chicago riding a play-making defense that scored two touchdowns today and the running game, Miller simply isn't seeing enough volume to be viewed as anything more than a touchdown-dependent plug-in.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...