Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday that Frazier will remain on the reserve/non-football injury list the entire 2025 campaign for a "personal" reason, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Frazier has been sidelined since spring workouts due to the same issue that will now cause him to miss his entire rookie campaign. Poles said that the 2025 fifth-round pick will participate in meetings, work in the weight room and meet with Chicago's medical staff this season, however, in order to prepare for the 2026 campaign.