Thomas (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans.

Thomas popped up on the practice report as a non-participant Friday due to an ankle issue and was initially deemed questionable for Sunday. However, the rookie will ultimately be able to play through the issue. Thomas typically has a minimal role on offense, as he's caught more than one pass in only one of his nine appearances so far. However, he's worked as Chicago's primary kickoff returner and should again contribute in that role against the Saints.