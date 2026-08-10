Bears' Zavion Thomas: Avoids major injury

Thomas (knee) is not expected to miss much time due to soreness, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas left Sunday's practice early with a knee injury, but is likely day-to-day as he recovers from the issue. The wide receiver has been thrust into a more relevant role for at least the preseason after Luther Burden (groin) left Saturday's practice with a significant injury. The faster Thomas can return to the field, the more time he has to convince the coaching staff he deserves an increase in regular-season reps and targets alongside his kick return duties.