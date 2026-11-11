Thomas hauled in one of his two targets for 13 yards and returned three kicks for 88 yards during Chicago's win versus Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Thomas continues to see limited action offensively, playing just five snaps Sunday and no more than 15 on offense in any game this season, though he did manage to record his seventh reception of the season. The rookie third-round pick should continue to see the majority of his action come on special teams, and he's now amassed 715 kick-return yards across nine outings this season.