Thomas secured all five targets for 140 yards and a touchdown, ran back one kickoff for 22 yards and returned one punt for 39 yards in the Bears' 24-15 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.

Making his preseason debut, the lightning-fast rookie third-round pick wasted no time showing off his elite speed, hauling in a Tyson Bagent pass at the Bears' 33-yard line and motoring down the right side of the field for a 97-yard touchdown. Thomas also was impressive on both of his returns, and he comfortably led Chicago in receiving yards on the night. Thomas' upside has been heralded since he was drafted, and Saturday's production offered a glimpse of what the excitement is about. Thomas projects to open the regular season in a potential No. 4 receiver role and as the likely primary returner, and his game-breaking skills could afford him a progressively bigger role as his rookie campaign unfolds.