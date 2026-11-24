Thomas brought in two of three targets for 56 yards and added a 30-yard carry during the Bears' 21-13 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Thomas was cleared to play Sunday after working through an ankle issue that prevented him from practicing Friday. The ankle didn't appear to bother him, as he turned his first touch of the game into a 30-yard rush midway through the second quarter before connecting with Caleb Williams on passes for 40 and 16 yards in the third and fourth, respectively. It was the rookie third-round wideout's best performance of the season, and while Chicago boasts talented pass catchers like Luther Burden, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland, Thomas' big-play potential could be something that the Bears lean into for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions, whose defense ranks 27th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (233.1) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (21).