Allen announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday via his personal Twitter account.

A 2014 seventh-round pick of the Eagles, Allen never made a Pro Bowl during his six active seasons, acting as a rotational piece on defensive lines between the Eagles and Buccaneers en route to 117 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 90 appearances. Perhaps his biggest accomplishment was a Super Bowl ring with Philly at the end of the 2017 campaign. Allen's last season on a roster was 2020, when he spent the entire campaign on injured reserve with the Patriots due to a leg issue.