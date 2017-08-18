Beau Sandland: Reaches injury settlement with Packers
Sandland (knee) agreed to an injury settlement with the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Sandland was previously on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered at the beginning of August. He's now eligible to sign elsewhere.
