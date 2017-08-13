Play

Sandland (knee) was released by the Packers on Sunday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Sandland became expendable once the team picked up Shaneil Jenkins off waivers. Given his knee injury, it would be a bit surprising if a team takes a chance on him at the moment.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories