Beau Sandland: Waived due to injury
Sandland was waived by the Cardinals on Friday with a non-football injury designation, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
Sandland's injury remains undisclosed and it's unclear how serious the issue is. If he clears waivers he'll be eligible for placement on the Cardinals' injured reserve.
More News
-
Cardinals' Beau Sandland: Signs one-year deal with Arizona•
-
Beau Sandland: Reaches injury settlement with Packers•
-
Packers' Beau Sandland: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Beau Sandland: Released by Packers•
-
Packers' Beau Sandland: Sitting out Saturday with knee injury•
-
Packers' Beau Sandland: Signs with Packers•
