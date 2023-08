Banogu was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday, Nick Harris of the team's website reports.

Drafted in the second round by the Colts in 2019, Banogu failed to make an impact in his first four years in the league, and now he's come up short in his attempt to crack the Cowboys' deep defensive end rotation. The TCU product has recorded 18 tackles and zero sacks in 34 games over the last three seasons.