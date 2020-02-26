Play

Ben Bredeson: Will sit out combine

Bredeson is dealing with a hamstring injury and won't participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, Angelique Seremetis of The Detroit News reports.

The 21-year-old offensive lineman from Michigan apparently picked up the injury at the Senior Bowl last month. He's aiming to participate in Michigan's Pro Day in March, so the injury doesn't look to be anything that will impact his stock heading into April's draft.

