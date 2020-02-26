Ben Bredeson: Will sit out combine
Bredeson is dealing with a hamstring injury and won't participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, Angelique Seremetis of The Detroit News reports.
The 21-year-old offensive lineman from Michigan apparently picked up the injury at the Senior Bowl last month. He's aiming to participate in Michigan's Pro Day in March, so the injury doesn't look to be anything that will impact his stock heading into April's draft.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...
-
Jay Gruden's fit with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Jay Gruden as their replacement for John DeFilippo. How does...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...