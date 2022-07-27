Burr-Kirven (knee) was waived with a failed physical designation Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Burr-Kirven suffered a season-ending ACL tear last August, and it was reported he would need an additional clean-up procedure in June. He had been a steady contributor on special teams for the Seahawks each of the last two seasons.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Undergoing follow-up procedure•
-
Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Done for season•
-
Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Suffers major knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Won't return Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Strong special-teams work in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Earns spot on roster•