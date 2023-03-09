The Seahawks released Burr-Kirven on Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Burr-Kirven never really got a chance to jumpstart his career in Seattle, as he tore his ACL before the start of his third season in the NFL and eventually missed the entire 2021 season, as well as the 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old linebacker will now work toward another opportunity elsewhere to rejuvenate his playing career.
