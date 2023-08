DiNucci landed a spot on the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric Dilalla of the team's official website reports.

DiNucci spent his first three seasons with the Cowboys on both their active roster and practice squad before joining the Broncos in May. He was competing with Jarrett Stidham for the backup role behind Russell Wilson under center but ultimately came up short. Now, he will be the team's de facto No. 3 quarterback via the practice squad.