The Broncos signed DiNucci on a reserve/future deal for the 2024 season Monday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

DiNucci did not see the field for Denver in 2023, but he did spend the entire season with its practice squad and will now compete for a spot on its 53-man roster in 2024. The state of the Broncos' quarterback position is in flux since they benched Russell Wilson for the final two games of the year, signaling they may opt to cut him before March.