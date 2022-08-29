DiNucci will be waived by the Cowboys on Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

DiNucci spent the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract with the team in January. While he was unable to secure a spot on the Cowboys' 53-man roster, it's possible that he lands on a practice squad in 2022. Over three preseason games this year, DiNucci completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 181 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing five times for 11 yards.