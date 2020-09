Ellefson cleared waivers Sunday and signed with the Jaguars' practice squad, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

As an undrafted free agent with no preseason games, Ellefson was unable to lock down a roster spot. The North Dakota State product will continue to hone his craft on the practice squad while Tyler Eifert and James O'Shaughnessy handle the tight-end reps.